We've got the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Knicks currently have a 3-1 lead in the series as they found a way to comeback in all of their wins this series. Meanwhile, Boston has struggled at maintaining their lead in each game, and now Jayson Tatum is out for the rest of the season. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the New York Knicks will defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 5, 92-84. In this low-scoring contest, no team managed to score more than 24 points in a quarter. Without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' offense wasn't as efficient. And while New York's offense wasn't spectacular either, they did just enough to get the job done with good defense.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NY 24 22 23 23 92 BOS 21 17 24 22 84

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 24 points in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns earned 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block along with his 10 points. While not a crazy day for New York's offense, they managed to take a sizable lead near the end which helped them win comfortably.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 24 points in the loss while also earning six blocks, seven rebounds, and one steal. Nobody else on the team scored 20 points or even recorded 10 rebounds. It was an ugly night for Boston, even without their star player.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Knicks STAT Celtics 34/79 (43%) Field Goals 32/79 (41%) 10/27 (37%) Three Pointers 8/26 (31%) 14/18 (78%) Free Throws 12/16 (75%) 13 Offensive Rebounds 9 42 Defensive Rebounds 36 6 Steals 7 2 Blocks 7 10 (15) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (11) 10 Team Fouls 9

12 Biggest Lead 5 22:24 Time of Possession 25:35

With the win, the Knicks advance to the Conference Finals, where they will play against the Indiana Pacers. Indiana just defeated the #1 team in the conference, while New York just beat the defending champs. So this is definitely shaping up to be one of the more interesting playoff matchups we've seen this year. We look forward to seeing what the Knicks can do as they try to make it to the Finals.

Meanwhile, the Celtics' season comes to an end. Too many blown leads and an injury to Jayson Tatum cost this team in the end. But even before Tatum was injured, the Celtics just weren't playing good game management early in the series. They blew a lead in every loss this series while trying to attempt too many 3s. While the team has a deep and talented roster, they need to fix their approach to playstyles next year.

That wraps up our New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

