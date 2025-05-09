Assassin's Creed Shadows features two playable protagonists – Naoe and Yasuke – but how exactly do you unlock the latter? While Naoe uses stealth tactics to reach her targets, Yasuke is an absolute unit who can take down waves of foes with ease. The Assassin's Creed Franchise has never quite had a playable character like Yasuke. So how exactly does one go about unlocking him in the main story?

How Do You Unlock Yasuke In Assassin's Creed Shadows?

To unlock Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must progress through the main story and complete the mission Temple of the Horseman. During this mission, you get to play as Yasuke for the first time since the beginning of the game. But to reach it, you'll need to spend a solid 8-12 hours just to reach this point.

This mission comes at the end of Act 1, so if you really wanted to, you could just rush through the story. But if you're someone who likes to complete side quests, explore the world, customize your base, it'll take a long time.

Once you do unlock Yasuke, be prepared for a completely different gameplay experience. Unlike Naoe, this Samurai can't really sneak or climb around as effectively. But in exchange, he's a lot more powerful, making him useful in taking down waves of enemies. However, like Naoe, he has his own skill tree and inventory slots which the player can improve throughout their experience. So, how exactly do you switch between the two characters?

How To Switch Between Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Overall, the player has two methods of switching between Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Use the inventory screen to switch between characters

Fast Travel to a location as a specific character

Firstly, you can just switch between characters on the inventory screen. Conveniently, you can also fast travel to a location as a different character. This way you can go to a different location and change characters at the same time. Regardless, whatever method you use, you will get a loading screen before changing characters.

Overall, that's all you need to do to unlock Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows. We hope you enjoy playing as the powerful Samurai throughout your experience. And remember, you can switch between the two players throughout your experience, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.