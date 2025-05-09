We've got the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Knicks currently have a 2-0 lead in the series, with both of their wins being epic comebacks. Meanwhile, the Celtics have dug themselves into a hole, and are just focusing on leveling the playing field. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Boston Celtics vs. Boston Celtics Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Boston Celtics will defeat the New York Knicks in Game 3 113-95. The Celtics finally managed to take a big lead and not blow it in the end as they beat the Knicks with ease. No comebacks this time, as New York ended up losing their first game of the Conference Semi-Finals.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ORL 31 27 32 23 113 BOS 26 19 23 27 95

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 43 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block. He received a lot of help from Jaylen Brown, who added 27 points along with five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in the win. Kristaps Porzingis played a huge role on defense, earning four blocks and a steal to support his nine rebounds and three assists. Overall, the Celtics played much smarter this time, not allowing their big lead to go to waste.

Karl-Anthony Towns did what he could in the losing effort, scoring 23 points while earning 13 rebounds and two assists. Jalen Brunson added another 21 points while Mikal Bridges earned eight assists. Overall, an ugly second and third quarter performance was the real cause of their loss in Game 3.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Celtics STAT Knicks 45/91 (49%) Field Goals 37/83 (45%) 9/27 (33%) Three Pointers 13/34 (38%) 14/17 (82%) Free Throws 8/10 (80%) 10 Offensive Rebounds 7 41 Defensive Rebounds 39 10 Steals 5 5 Blocks 2 5 (17) Turnovers (Points Off) 13 (5) 7 Team Fouls 11

24 Biggest Lead 0 24:14 Time of Possession 23:44

With the win, the Celtics now only trail by one game in this series. While they didn't want to be in this situation in the first place, they avoid the dreaded 0-3 situation, in which few teams ever come back from. They play one more game in New York before heading back to Boston in Game 5. Ideally they want to have the series tied up by then before going back home.

Meanwhile, the Knicks lose their first game of the series. Not every win can be a comeback, and the Knicks need to start a game strong for once. They'll get to play one more game at home before traveling back to Boston. We'll see if they can make it a 3-1 lead before we reach Game 5.

That wraps up our Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

