We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. While Denver secured Game 1, the Thunder struck back with vengeance in Game 2 to tie it back up. Both teams have what it takes to advance to the next round. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 3, 110-104. The Thunder took a sizable lead, but nearly blew it in the end as they gave Denver a 6-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, OKC managed to strike back, taking the lead and them some as they secured Game 3.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 29 21 31 29 110 DEN 18 25 32 29 104

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points in the win. Additionally, he earned nine assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block. Jalen Williams' double-double (18-10-7) was coupled with three steals. Overall, the Thunder played well on offense, especially as they prevented the Nuggets' comeback attempt. They'll need to keep that consistency up as they enter the final stretch of this series.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic scored 24 points while earning 11 rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Michael Porter Jr. assisted him with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal and block. But besides those two, nobody else put up any particularly flashy numbers. Despite the Nuggets' impressive comeback attempt, they lost control of it in the final moments.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Thunder STAT Nuggets 40/81 (49%) Field Goals 39/86 (45%) 6/15 (40%) Three Pointers 10/27 (37%) 24/31 (77%) Free Throws 16/20 (80%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 8 43 Defensive Rebounds 39 6 Steals 7 5 Blocks 4 9 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (8) 12 Team Fouls 20

15 Biggest Lead 6 23:47 Time of Possession 24:12

With the win, the Thunder take a 2-1 lead in the series. They'll now play one more game in Denver before going back home in Game 5. Ideally, they'd like to end the series there, but it's been a crazy postseason so far. And sweeping a tough Nuggets team won't be easy. We'll see if OKC can keep it together on the road as they aim for a 3-1 lead.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets now trail 1-2, but they'll play one more game at home before going back to OKC. Tying the series up then will hit a hard reset, and both teams will be in a sort of “3-game series”. We'll see if the Nuggets can manage to tie the series back up and give the Thunder a run for their money.

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with the CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

