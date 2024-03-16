Owen Wilson's net worth in 2024 is $70 million. Wilson is a popular actor who has starred in several movies such as Wedding Crashers, Starsky & Hutch, Bottle Rocket, Little Fockers, The Internship, Cars, and TV series Loki.
He is an Oscar Award-nominated actor, a BAFTA Award nominee, a Golden Globes Award nominee, and a four-time MTV Movie Award-winner. Let's take a closer look at Owen Wilson's net worth in 2024.
What is Owen Wilson's net worth in 2024?: $70 million (estimate)
Owen Wilson's net worth in 2024 is $70 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Owen Wilson was born on Nov. 18, 1968, in Dallas. Originally, Wilson attended St. Mark's School of Texas. But in high school, Wilson was kicked out of school for getting caught for cheating in an exam, based on reports.
As a result, Wilson finished his secondary education at New Mexico Military Institute. Afterwards, Wilson went to the University of Texas, where he took up a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Owen Wilson's early acting career
While at the University of Texas, Wilson already started his acting career after he and Wes Anderson wrote a screenplay called The Bottle Rocket. The team would receive $5 million to make the film come to life.
Aside from being a writer, Wilson was also a star in the movie. For his role in the film, Wilson received $100 on a daily basis.
However, the film turned out to be a bust in the box office after it only grossed $560,069 around the world. The disappointing result nearly prevented Wilson from being an actor, based on sources.
Despite contemplating on joining the Marines after the failure of The Bottle Rocket, Wilson continued to pursue a career in acting. Although The Bottle Rocket was a failure in the box office, Wilson still managed to impress in his cinematic debut to earn more roles in the big screens.
After his big-screen debut, Wilson earned roles in The Cable Guy, Anaconda, Armageddon, Permanent Midnight, The Minus Man, and Breakfast of Champions.
Owen Wilson in the Shanghai film series
Early in his acting career, Wilson also made waves after starring in the Shanghai film series alongside mega action star Jackie Chan. Shanghai Noon and Shanghai Knights grossed a combined $188 million around the world. It's unknown how much Wilson made for Shanghai Knights, but he was paid $4 million for the first installment, according to sources.
In 2001, Wilson starred in the successful dramatic thriller Behind Enemy Lines. Behind Enemy Lines grossed nearly $92 million worldwide. For making Burnett come to life, Wilson was paid $3 million.
Aside from Behind Enemy Lines, Wilson also turned heads in his performance in Marley & Me, where he starred opposite Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Marley & Me grossed around $256 million worldwide.
Owen Wilson makes a mark in comedy
While Wilson did explore dramatic roles, there's no question that he ultimately thrived in the realm of comedy. In 2001, Wilson made the character Hansel come to life in the hit comedy Zoolander.
For his performance, Wilson was paid $2 million. He eventually reprised the role of Hansel in Zoolander 2, Zoolander: Super Model, and the short Zoolander Returns to the Runway.
During the same year, Wilson also reunited with Wes Anderson for the production of comedy film The Royal Tenenbaums. The film would become a more successful partnership for Anderson and Wilson, grossing $71.4 million around the world.
In addition to this, Wilson also received his first Oscar Award nomination for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen and a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Screenplay.
Afterwards, Wilson continued to find plenty of success by starring in a string of comedy movies. These included Starsky & Hutch and Wedding Crashers, which allowed Wilson to pocket $10 million apiece.
Some of his other comedy works include Marmaduke, How Do You Know, Hall Pass, and The Big Year, which saw him get paid $1 million, $8 million, $8 million, and $8 million, respectively.
But among his comedy roles, there's no question that Wilson has put up notable performances in the Meet the Parents film series, where he acted alongside Ben Stiller.
After appearing in Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers, Wilson returned to the franchise's third film Little Fockers. For reprising his role of Kevin Rawley, Wilson enjoyed a massive $15 million paycheck.
Owen Wilson stars in Cars series
Aside from making his mark in drama and comedy, Wilson also lent his voice to the Pixar animated series Cars. Wilson voiced the main protagonist Lightning McQueen in Cars, Cars 2, and Cars 3.
It's unknown how much Wilson received for the first and third installments. However, Wilson pocketed $2.5 million for the second film.
Owen Wilson stars in TV series
A new comedy starring Owen Wilson is being developed for Applehttps://t.co/ydviJy7LYW
— ClutchPoints Entertainment (@ClutchpointsEnt) March 12, 2024
After a stacked acting resume, Wilson's latest project has been starring in MCU's TV series Loki. For making Mobius come to life in the hit series, Wilson is being paid $300,000 per episode, according to reports.
With Wilson starring in 11 episodes, the Wedding Crashers star collected approximately $3.3 million from the show alone.
Wilson also will be starring in a comedy that will be streaming on Apple TV+. The as-yet-to-be-named series will have a golf theme.
Owen Wilson's iconic “Wow”
In total, Wilson has appeared in 47 movies in his career, which amounts to nearly $218 million in earnings, according to reports. But part of Wilson's popularity is his iconic catchphrase “Wow,” thanks to his unique way of saying it.
Wilson has said his iconic phrase for a total of 102 times so far in the big screens, allowing him to rake in $1,324 per “Wow.”
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Owen Wilson's net worth in 2024?