There's a new comedy featuring Owen Wilson that is being produced for Apple TV+.
THR reports that Apple has ordered ten episodes of the show, which features Wilson as a pro golfer trying to get his life back in order.
About Apple TV+'s new Owen Wilson golf comedy
The Wedding Crashers star will portray Pryce Cahill, who had his golf career end suddenly 20 years ago. He was fired from a sporting goods store in Indiana, and his wife left him. With this, he sees potential in a 17-year-old golf phenom and maybe as a ticket to get his life back on track.
It will likely have Ted Lasso vibes because it's focused on sports and redemption.
Wilson will also be an executive producer of the show, which doesn't have a title yet. As for directors, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris look to take that role along with executive producing. Jason Keller is the creator of the series.
Meanwhile, Wilson has been featured on Loki as Mobius M. Mobius. Also, the actor did some voiceover work for Cars on the Road, the animated series where he plays the role of Lightning McQueen from Pixar's Cars franchise.
Variety reports that this new golf comedy will be the first television series of Keller's writing career. Before this, he worked on the screenplay for Ford v. Ferrari. Also, he is credited in Escape Plan, Machine Gun Preacher, and Mirror Mirror.
There's no release date for Owen Wilson's Apple TV+ show, but we'll report them as soon as details emerge.