The Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne opened up in a recent interview about his health challenges and wanting at least one last performance.

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, has had some health issues, but he would love to perform despite that.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, he reflected on his health and what it means to be on stage.

Ozzy Osbourne on the opportunity to perform again

He announced earlier this year that he was retiring, and it was upsetting for him not to get a chance to say goodbye. So, he'd love to perform — at least once again.

“For whatever reason, that's my goal to work to. To do those shows. If it's at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a f****ing gig at the Roundhouse,” he mentioned. “If I can't continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.' That's what I'm working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I'll die a happy man.”

In regards to a fourth spinal surgery he had earlier this year, it wasn't easy on him.

“It's really knocked me about,” he said. “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I'd be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a f***ing rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out, too. It's pretty rough, man, and my balance is all f****ed up.”

Hopefully, Ozzy Osbourne will be well enough to do his performance goal. We're hoping for the best.