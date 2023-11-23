Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne reveals he 'shat' himself the first time watching The Exorcist at the theater.

You know a movie is scary when the Prince of Darkness, like Ozzy Osbourne, is freaked out. It happened to be the case when he first watched The Exorcist.

The iconic rock star shared his experience in a recent episode of SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard show with co-host Billy Morrison, according to PEOPLE.

Ozzy Osbourne's ‘shat' moment watching The Exorcist

The Exorcist is a horror movie that came out in 1973, about a young girl who is possessed by an entity, and her mother seeks out the help of a couple of Catholic priests, IMDB notes.

When Osbourne saw it for the first time, it was quite the experience.

“I can remember as if it was yesterday, the manager of Black Sabbath, Patrick Meehan, called me, and he says, ‘You all have to go and see this f—ing film, The Exorcist,” the Crazy Train musician said.

He added, “Take into consideration — we'd never seen anything like it before.”

When it came to watching the film, they probably should've brought diapers.

“We all went to this f—ing theater in Philadelphia, and we shat ourselves,” he said. “It was f—-ing horrific. We had to go and see The Sting afterwards.”

As for the musician, when he's not watching horror movies, he's putting out music.

Osbourne recently revealed on Metal Hammer that he's working on a record for 2024 and hopefully hitting the road on a tour.

His latest record, Patient Number 9, was released in 2022.

In regards to The Exorcist, apparently, Ozzy Osbourne has a nod to the movie in his album No Rest For The Wicked, according to Daily Star.