Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne still have their assisted suicide pact in effect. The couple welcomed back their family podcast after a five-year hiatus by telling fans that while this information was said in Sharon's 2007 memoir “Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter” they are still committed to their promise to one another.

“We believe 100 percent in euthanasia,” Sharon told the Daily Mirror in 2007. “So [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that’s it — we'd be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they've all agreed to go with it.”

Sharon's father, Don Arden, died after his battle with Alzheimer's.

Ozzy Osbourne's Current Health Condition

The couple has been open about Ozzy's recent health condition. Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Sharon has been helping with it. Due to his diagnosis, Sharon revealed that she wants to move back to the UK in order for him to live a full life.

“This is what I’ve learned: You can’t plan anything,” Sharon said in their family podcast which consists of their two children Kelly and Jack. “I just feel that I wanna go home. I wanna give your father a chance to live his life.”

“We can do more what we want more in England than we can do here,” she added.

The couple has been married for 40 years, which already is a long time in a regular marriage but in Hollywood, it's short of a miracle. In their cover story for PEOPLE last month, they shared they had some ups and downs during their four-decade-long union.

Their marriage and partnership were tested when Ozzy was kicked out of his band Black Sabbath in 1979. Ozzy was struggling with substance abuse issues at the time and Sharon was able to help him in both his career and personal struggle. In 2016, the couple also decided to part ways due to Ozzy's infidelity.

“I believe you only have one real love in your life. I'm still in love with my wife. That's the main thing,” he chimed in.