The Indiana Pacers are in the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pacers are 27-21 this season, but they have lost six of their last 10 games. The Pacers played the Knicks about a month ago, and they were able to win that game by 14 points. In that game, the Pacers scored 140 points. Myles Turner had 28 points and eight rebounds in the game. Tyrese Haliburton dropped 22 points, but had a very impressive 23 assists. As a team, the Pacers shot 58.8 percent from the field and 53.5 percent from three. Benedict Mathurin sat out Tuesday's game with an injury, so he is questionable. Haliburton has returned from injury, and he is playing very well.

The Knicks are 31-17, and they have won eight games in a row. Because of this, the Knicks have improved to third place in the Eastern Conference. In the first game against the Pacers, Donte DiVincenzo had 38 points to lead the team. DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson combined for 94 points. The Knicks scored 126 as a team. They also shot 47.4 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three. Randle will miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, though. OG Anunoby sat out Tuesday's game with an injury, and he will be questionable for Thursday's matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Knicks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +150

New York Knicks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 242 (-110)

Under: 242 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, MSG Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers are the best scoring team in the NBA. They score 124.8 points per game, and they lead the NBA in field goal percentage. Indiana also ranks sixth in three-point percentage. When the Pacers put up 140 points on the Knicks it was no surprise because of this. The Knicks play good defense, but the Pacers were able to dominate them shooting wise. If Indiana can be elite on offense once again, they will be able to cover this spread.

The Pacers have scored 125+ points 25 times this season. They have scored 120+ points 33 times this season. When they have scored 125+ points in a game this season, they are 20-5. Their record improves to 25-8 when they score 120+ points in a game. If the Pacers can put up another high-scoring game, they will cover the spread.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks are usually very good at defense. Giving up 140 points to the Pacers in the first game was more of a shock than anything. In fact, the Knicks have allowed 120+ points just 11 times this season. They have allowed at least 115 points 15 times this season. The Knicks should be able to keep the Pacers to a reasonable score in this game. It is going to be tough to keep the Pacers to below 115, but if they can keep them around that number, they will win this game.

The Pacers are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They allow 122.9 points per game, which is third-worst in the NBA. Teams have the best shooting percentage against the NBA this season, as well. Even with Randle out, the Knicks should be able to put up some points. Brunson is the main reason for this, but the Knicks have some great role players. If the Knicks can keep up with the Pacers scoring, they will win.

Final Pacers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game, but the Knicks are playing some great basketball. However, the Pacers were able to crush them offensively in the first matchup, and I think the same will happen here. I am going to take the Pacers to win this game straight up.

Final Pacers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Pacers ML (+150), Over 242 (-110)