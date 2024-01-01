The Indiana Pacers are preparing for their New Year's Day showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time these two teams met, things got a little bit out of control. The budding rivalry between these two teams stems from the Pacers elimination of the Bucks during the NBA's in-season tournament. For this latest installment of the rivalry, it appears as though the Pacers will be without the services of Bruce Brown due to injury as per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

Bruce Brown is officially listed as doubtful on the Pacers injury report for the Bucks game. Brown was the Pacers prized free agent signing in the offseason after he played a crucial role for the Denver Nuggets during their 2023 championship run. He has been sidelined the past four games, however due to a knee injury.

Brown was first sidelined for the Pacers game against the Magic on Dec. 23 and has been out since. He had played in every game to that point.

Brown signed one of the most lucrative contracts of the offseason and he's only continued his strong play from last season. He had been averaging 11.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 29.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Pacers are currently 17-14 but have won five games in a row. They are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings but only half a game back of the sixth seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and avoiding the play-in.