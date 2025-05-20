May 20, 2025 at 10:48 AM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia won the Super Bowl thanks to a dominating performance by their defense. However, it seems that the Tush Push is still the main topic in the minds of Philadelphia's rivals.

Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks believes that Philadelphia is being punished for winning the Super Bowl with a potential Tush Push ban.

“The Packers can revise the language to make it not seem like they are targeting a specific team but the simple truth is there would be no Tush Push discussion if the Eagles didn’t win the Super Bowl,” Shorr-Parks wrote on Tuesday. “Eagles are a victim of their success.”

NFL owners will vote on Tuesday about a revised Tush Push ban proposal from the Green Bay Packers. This new proposal is more controversial than the first because of its tweaked language that is broader in scope.

Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team explained that some prominent NFL figures want the Tush Push to be banned.

“The belief around NFL circles is that some prominent league figures — including Commissioner Roger Goodell — want the tush push banned. The last known vote count was roughly split: 16 in favor, 16 leaning no. It takes 24 votes to pass. My prediction (just a guess) is it gets banned this week,” Meirov posted on Monday.

Dean Blandino agrees that Eagles Super Bowl victory played a role in Tush Push proposal

Shorr-Parks is not the only one to suggest Philly's Super Bowl victory is playing a part in the Tush Push conversation.

NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino weighed in on the topic, giving a similar take.

“If the Eagles don't win the Super Bowl, are we talking about this?” Blandino questioned during an interview with former NFL QB Chase Daniel. “There's inherent risk in playing football, you know better than me.”

Blandino believes that there is not enough data to suggest the Tush Push is uniquely dangerous, especially compared to other common plays.

“I don't think the data says that the Tush Push is any more dangerous than other short yardage plays,” Blandino added. “To me, this is more about is this a fair play? Should you be able to push the ball carrier to gain that advantage when for many years, prior to 2006, it was illegal.”

Blandino concluded by suggesting the league's efforts to vote again on the proposal suggest that they want it to pass.

It will be fascinating to see how NFL owners voted on the revised proposal on Tuesday.