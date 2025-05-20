In her first two games in the WNBA, Dallas Wings No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers has been everything, and then some. Despite the Wings being 0-2, the former UConn basketball star has shown major promise.

As a result, plenty of teams are double-teaming her and forcing the ball out of her hands. Not to mention, her workload has been a bit too much, with 36 minutes played in Monday's loss.

Following the game, Bueckers was asked if she wanted to play 40 minutes. “If it were up to me,” she said via Wings reporter Joey Mistretta on X (formerly Twitter).

The top draft choice also added, “I’m feeling good.”

Through her first two WNBA games, she's averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The all-around game is there, but the efficiency hasn't been.

That's a result of opposing teams trapping her off screens and focusing their attention on her. It's a bit crazy to say, considering the Wings have a lethal scorer in Arike Ogunbowale.

Either way, people shouldn't be too concerned about the inefficiencies or the underwhelming performances. She'll figure out the defenses and play one of the league's best in Seattle.

Paige Bueckers wants to play 40 minutes for the Wings

Although Bueckers wants to play every minute, her head coach, Chris Koclanes, is seeing what's best for his franchise cornerstone. Despite her wanting to play as much as possible, that's not feasible.

Not to mention that there have only been two games played this season. Still, she's averaging 33.5 minutes per game across those games.

Furthermore, Bueckers had smart advice for opponents trying to double-team her. She understands what her game will bring and the adjustment period that follows

Again, this is only two games into the season. If this were 15 or 20, that might be a sign of concern. However, the Wings will hope to turn a new leaf and secure their first win of the season on Wednesday against the Minnesota Lynx.

It could be another challenge for Bueckers. However, she's ready to do whatever it takes to be on the floor with her teammates and win the first game of the season.