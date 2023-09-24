With NBA training camps set to open at the end of the month, teams are currently in the process of filling out their rosters. NBA teams are allowed a maximum of 20 players in camp. Teams essentially have an additional roster spot this season with the increase from two allowed two-way contracts up to three allowed two-way contracts. The Indiana Pacers already have 15 standard contracts on their roster heading into camp, but they made an intriguing move this week. The Pacers added former NBA champion Jordan Bell on an Exhibit 10 contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Former NBA champion Jordan Bell is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources told @hoopshype. Bell will be a veteran leader for Indiana’s G League affiliate, the Mad Ants. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 23, 2023

With the Pacers already having 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster, Jordan Bell has incredibly long odds at making the team. He is not eligible to sign a two-way contract. Jordan Bell will most likely end up in the G League though as Scotto suggests due to the nature of an Exhibit 10 contract. Exhibit 10 contracts essentially allow teams to relocate players to their G League affiliate after they cut them during training camp.

The last time Bell played in the NBA was during the 2021-22 season when he suited up in only one game for the Chicago Bulls while under a hardship contract. Bell began his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors where he was a member of their 2018 championship team.

Bell has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. He holds career averages of 3.7 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 55.2 percent shooting from the field and 63.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line over the course of five seasons.