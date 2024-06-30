The Indiana Pacers are starting NBA free agency with a bang, handing 26-year-old forward Obi Toppin a four-year, $60 million contract extension.

“ESPN Sources: Restricted free agent F Obi Toppin intends to sign a four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Indiana Pacers,” ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday. “Toppin emerged as a top bench contributor for the Eastern Conference finalists.”

Toppin, in his first season with the Pacers, averaged 21.1 minutes, 10.3 points, and 3.1 rebounds per game, which were all career highs. The forward was a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Pacers gave him a qualifying offer before agreeing to this long-term deal.

Born in Brooklyn and attending (at least part of) high school just north of New York City, Obi Toppin was a huge fan-favorite when he was drafted by his hometown New York Knicks out of Dayton with the No. 8 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. However, the uber-athletic 6-foot-9 forward struggled to find playing time in Madison Square Garden with a glut of forwards on the roster that included Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and others through the years.

That is why the Knicks dealt Toppin to the Pacers in the 2023 NBA offseason for two future second-round picks as the franchise tried to clear cap space and accumulate assets to create a more balanced roster.

Once in Indiana, Toppin became the ninth man in the Pacers' deep rotation, averaging the most minutes of his career. He also played in all 82 games for the team and started 28 games when other players missed time. Toppin's athleticism fits perfectly with the Pacers' run-and-gun style, and the team proved that by giving him this new contract.

What's next for the Pacers in NBA free agency?

Now that the Pacers have given out this Obi Toppin contract extension, it's fair to ask what's next for the franchise that exceeded expectations this year, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in a sweep.

With Toppin back following a massive Pascal Siakam extension, the Pacers' attention now turns to its other free agents, especially 24-year-old center Jalen Smith, who opted out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

It remains to be seen whether the team will try hard to keep Smith, as they already have Myles Turner and promising youngster Isaiah Jackson at the center position.

Other Pacers unrestricted free agents include Doug McDermott, James Johnson, Isaiah Wong, and Gabe York. Of this group, McDermott is likely out, while if the 37-year-old Johnson wants to continue his NBA career, he could come back on a minimum one-year deal. Wong had some nice time in the G League last year, so he could be back on a minimum deal as well, while the 31-year-old York is probably out.

If the Pacers do decide to bring in players from outside the organization in NBA free agency this offseason, it will likely be mid-level, not star players. Names that have been floated as potential targets include De'Anthony Melton, Gordon Hayward, and Royce O'Neale.