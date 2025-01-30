As previous Indiana Pacers star and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George deals with an injury, he recently expressed some disappointment when speaking about how his former team has treated him since he left. While the Pacers are now led by Tyrese Haliburton and others, George was the frontman for the team for many seasons as his public comments have made Indiana change course.

According to The Indy Star, the team will contact George and speak to him about mentioning the career he had with them in future returns to the city. The last time he was in Indiana, was when the 76ers played the Pacers on Jan. 18, but he was still present where there was no mention about his appearance from the team.

Paul George on how he's treated by the Pacers

Speaking with Ky Carlin of The Sixers Wire, he mentioned that in the past eight years since leaving the Pacers, he has not received a tribute video when he came back. George would be candid and say “It sucks” and believes there could be a “grudge” due to how everything ended between the two parties.

“I'm not sure, you know?” George said of the lack of acknowledgment from the Pacers. “We were joking with the guys, and they were like, you know, ‘Do you still get a tribute video when you go to Indiana?’ I was like ‘I've never gotten a tribute video since I've been going back to Indiana’ and that was eight years ago. It does, you know, it sucks. I think the way things played out still holds a grudge to them and they don't realize the great runs we had in the time I was there.”

“I came into that situation where Indiana was struggling,” George continued. “They just got over the ‘Malice at the Palace'. … There were some dark clouds covering that Pacers team, and, you know, they weren't, you know, a force in the East. Obviously, they had good talent with Danny Granger there, but I thought I was a part of that resurgence.”

Paul George reflects on time with Pacers

George was acquired by the 76ers this past offseason but has had a lengthy NBA career where it all started with the Pacers as they selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He spent seven seasons in Indiana before playing for two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, then five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before the 76ers.

“I won't take all the credit,” George finished. “Obviously, we had an amazing team with Roy, George, David West, Danny, Lance Stephenson, but I thought I was a huge part of turning that program around, and, you know, it does suck. Obviously, there are some banners in there that I've raised or helped raise. Just the acknowledgment would have been appreciated, but it is what it is. They're salty that I left and I thought I left for the right reasons for myself.”

As George said, though no championships were won when he was in Indiana, those teams definitely left an impact as he is one of the top players in franchise history. Since Philadelphia played in Indiana twice already, George will have to wait until next season to be honored by his original team.