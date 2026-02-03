It has been a nightmarish campaign for the Indiana Pacers, who have been ravaged by multiple injuries. But if there is a bright spot amid the challenging season, it is Pascal Siakam.

Siakam has been the lone steady force for the Pacers. Against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, he reminded everyone why he is one of the most fearless players in the NBA.

After forcing a turnover, the Pacers quickly attacked on the other end. Siakam ran on the right side and got the perfect pass from Jarace Walker. Siakam then soared for the mean slam in the face of Dorian Finney-Smith.

Pascal Siakam with a MEAN JAM in transition 😤 pic.twitter.com/xA0mqof5kF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2026

Siakam could not suppress his smile after the nasty dunk.

The 31-year-old forward is having a good week after being named to the All-Star Game for the fourth time. He was averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals entering their game versus the Rockets.

Despite Indiana's woeful record, Siakam has been a consistent stud, carrying the majority of the load with Tyrese Haliburton still sidelined by an Achilles injury. Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, TJ McConnell, and Isaiah Jackson have all missed time, while Obi Toppin has yet to play due to a foot injury.

Unfortunately, the Pacers fell short against the Rockets, 118-114, to fall to 13-37. They are in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Siakam had a team-high 27 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a losing effort. Mathurin added 25 points, four rebounds, and five assists off the bench.

Indiana will look to bounce back on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz.