The Indiana Pacers found themselves in a chippy game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. There were six technical fouls in the game and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart got ejected. It was a battle between division rivals, but we don't see a lot of NBA games with that kind of intensity anymore. It was an entertaining watch, and the Pacers ended up besting the Pistons for a 133-119 win.

Indiana is used to playing intense games like this. They have been one of the better teams in the league in recent years. The Pacers made a deep run in the playoffs last year, and those contests are as intense as they get. Tyrese Haliburton knows that staying composed is key.

“Just keep our composure,” Tyrese Haliburton said after the game, according to a post from Tony East. “We've been in hostile games, physical games… we've just got to stay at it.”

The Pacers certainly kept their composure in this one as they got out to a fast start and never looked back. The Pistons threatened a couple of times as this was a close game for the most part, but Indiana never let Detroit take the lead. The Pacers went up 3-0 early in the game, and they were on top for the rest of the contest.

Detroit was in a huge hole right out of the gate as they went down by 16 points in the first quarter, and erasing a deficit like that on the road is no easy task. The Pacers extended that lead to 20 points in the second quarter, but the Pistons did fight back to make it close.

The Pistons made things interesting in the second half, pulling within four a couple of times and staying right in it through the fourth quarter. However, after trimming the lead to six with about seven minutes left, the Pacers closed the game on a 22-14 run to secure a 14-point victory.

Both the Pistons and the Pacers are in good shape right now in terms of making the postseason. With this win, the Pacers improved to 26-20 and they are in 5th place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are now 23-24 and in eighth place in the East, but they are just a half-game back of the Orlando Magic for 6th place.