On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls will take on the Indiana Pacers. However, Chicago will be without Tre Jones (hamstring) and Zach Collins (toe).

The NBA Injury Report officially listed Jones and Collins as out. The Bulls are coming into the game with a 23-23 record and coming off a 129-118 loss to the LA Lakers on Monday. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 11-36.

The Pacers have Obi Toppin out with a right foot stress fracture and Jarace Walker as questionable with a bruised right foot.

Jones has been out since playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan.22. In that game, he played 27 minutes, scored 12 points, and dished out seven assists as the Bulls won 120-115.

Meanwhile, Collins has been out since Dec. 27, when he played against the Milwaukee Bucks. He had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as Chicago lost 112-103.

So far, Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Collins is averaging 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

During this season, the Bulls have had to deal with injuries that have consumed significant portions of their roster.

Jones is in his first full season with the Bulls. Last summer, he signed a $24 million, three-year contract. Last season, he was traded from the San Antonio Spurs and played 18 games in Chicago in the second half. Altogether, he averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Collins also came to Chicago from San Antonio as part of the Zach LaVine trade last February. He played in 28 games in the second half of the season with Chicago, averaging 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.