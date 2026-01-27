Still recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shared a hilarious Olympics memory on the “Mind the Game” podcast. The moment came during a film session filled with stars and pressure. Head coach Steve Kerr explained that not everyone would play. LeBron James spoke about sacrifice. Kevin Durant backed the message. Then the Pacers star felt the room turn toward him.

"I'm watching film, I can't even pay attention to film. I'm like, 'Damn it's over. It's over man. I ain't getting no PT out here.'" Tyrese Haliburton joked about his lack of playing time with USA Basketball at the Olympics 😅 (via @mindthegamepod)

“Steve Kerr starts talking about everybody can’t play,” Haliburton said. “And Bron is talking about how, you know, in the ‘04 Olympics, I didn’t really play that much. And you kind of, you got to put your pride aside.” At first, it sounded general. Then it felt personal. “I’m sitting there and I’m listening, and I’m like, but who are they talking about?” the Pacers star said. “I’m looking around… oh, they talking about me.”

The realization crushed him in real time. “I was sitting there. I’m watching film. I can’t even pay attention to film,” Haliburton said. “So I’m like, damn, it’s over. I ain’t get no PT out here.” His punchline made the moment unforgettable. “I’m the one guy in the school project that didn’t do nothing and got an A.”

From doubt to gold, then to Pacers recovery

The story only works because of how it unfolded at the 2024 Olympics. After thinking he would never touch the court, Haliburton made his debut in a win over South Sudan. He scored six points and added an assist on 2-of-3 shooting from deep. Team USA later defeated France for the gold medal. What began as film-room anxiety ended as a championship moment.

Now the tone is different. The Pacers star is rehabbing after missing the entire 2025–26 season. Still, that Olympic memory with LeBron James shows his mindset. He felt doubt, found humor, and stayed ready.

Under the stadium lights, he once thought it was over. Instead, it became part of his rise. As the Pacers wait for their leader to return, one question remains: when Tyrese Haliburton steps back onto the floor, what moment will define him next?