Pascal Siakam pulled off an impressive dunk highlight on the fastbreak in the Indiana Pacers' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Siakam is halfway through the 10th season of his NBA career, his third with the Pacers. He has been a bright spot for Indiana as the team is going through a free fall with the multiple injuries they have suffered this season. The veteran forward has performed so well that he earned the fourth All-Star selection of his career, his second straight honor with the Pacers.

Siakam proved his talents with a highlight in the final minutes of the third quarter. Following a Houston turnover, Indiana went on the fastbreak as Siakam finished off the transition play with a strong one-handed dunk.

Pascal Siakam with a MEAN JAM in transition 😤 pic.twitter.com/xA0mqof5kF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2026

How Pascal Siakam, Pacers played against Rockets

Despite the cool highlight from Pascal Siakam, he and the Pacers were unable to stun the Rockets in a 118-114 loss at home.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. Houston landed the biggest punch with a 37-26 display in the second quarter, something that Indiana wasn't able to fully recover from for the remainder of the night.

Four players scored in double-digits for Indiana in the loss, including Siakam. He led the team with a stat line of 27 points, five assists, four rebounds, and one steal. He shot 12-of-21 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin came next with 25 points and five assists, while Aaron Nesmith had 17 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Jarace Walker provided 12 points and four rebounds.

Indiana fell to a 13-37 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They are behind the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets by one game.

The Pacers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Utah Jazz on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.