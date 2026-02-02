Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was a guest analyst for the much-anticipated clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

She joined NBA legends Reggie Miller and Carmelo Anthony and anchor Maria Taylor on NBC's pregame show to match the star power of the Lakers and the Knicks. Clark, who is not afraid to share her thoughts, was a natural, matching the energy of her more experienced colleagues.

Miller, the greatest player ever of the Indiana Pacers, gave Clark the ultimate praise.

“First of all, there's a new shooter from Indiana. I'm the third-best shooter in the city of Indiana now. It goes Caitlin, Tyrese (Haliburton), and myself,” said the Hall of Famer.

The 24-year-old Clark, who had a big smile, quickly replied with a smart remark.

“Well, I'll get Tyrese's opinion on that. I don't think Tyrese would agree,” said Clark.

"I'm the 3rd-best shooter in the state of Indiana now." Reggie Miller passes the torch to @CaitlinClark22 and @Hali 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y4DDpFnDWE — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2026

Clark and Haliburton are good friends, bonded by their shared responsibility of leading a basketball-loving city. Clark has been spotted supporting the Pacers, while Haliburton has done the same for the Fever.

Fans, meanwhile, gave the 60-year-old Miller his flowers, appreciating his kind comment to Clark.

Article Continues Below

“Humble dude because there's no doubt that Reggie is Indiana's best shooter ever,” said @THEEJoeMess.

“I'll take Reggie over CC and Hali,” added @dubnationglobal.

“Reggie is a class act,” wrote @patrick95649172.

“Reggie Miller is funny. He knows he is the GOAT,” posted @MichaelD2820.

“Aw, this was so sweet! Love Indy sports! CC, you are an incredible person and athlete!” commented @rosa_medina.

Miller spent his entire career with the Pacers, helping them become a perennial contender. He became one of the most clutch players in league history and led the NBA in career three-pointers when he retired in 2005.