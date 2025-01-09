The Indiana Pacers are finding their groove after a slow start to the season, and getting healthy has been one of the main keys to their recent success. Their recent win was against the Chicago Bulls, defeating them 129-114, and while the game was going on, someone pointed out a hilarious jersey number joke.

The Pacers had Bennedict Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Andrew Nembhard, and Thomas Bryant in the game, and their jersey numbers go from 00 to 3 in numerical order.

The Pacers have done it.. the lowest possible jersey number total,” the user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with the picture of the scoreboard.

It may actually be the lowest jersey number total in a game, because not many players wear the jersey number 00. Nonetheless, it was cool that someone was able to point that out, and now fans around the league will probably look to find it with other teams.

Pacers finding their stride after slow start to season

The Pacers are finally back on track after a slow start to the season. The Pacers have dealt with injuries and inconsistency for the most part, but it looks like they've hit a hot streak and getting back to what made them successful last season. Sitting at 20-18 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, it's a big jump from where they were earlier.

Tyrese Haliburton has improved his play after having shooting struggles, and the team will go as far as he can take them. After their win against the Phoenix Suns, Haliburton shared what has been working well for the Pacers for the past few weeks.

“Pacers have won 8 of 11. Tyrese Haliburton: ‘The ball is just moving. We're playing really well offensively.' Said this is the most fun he's had all year,” Tony East shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

If the Pacers can continue to play at a high level, it wouldn't be a shock to see them climb up the standings more. The Eastern Conference is tight after the first two seeds, and all it takes is one bad week for a team to drop and another one to rise. The Pacers brought back the same team from last year that helped them get to the Eastern Conference Finals, so they have the experience to rally and make a run if they need to. The only thing they have to worry about is making sure they don't put themselves in another hole.