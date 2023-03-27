Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton starred on the offensive end of the floor in Saturday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 19 points — on 7-for-13 shooting from the field —and dished out 13 assists in a game the Pacers went on to lose by a final score of 143-130. So when Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night to play the Pacers, every Pacers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Mavs

The Pacers have Haliburton listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to injury management, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, Buddy Hield (illness) will sit out for Indiana.

Haliburton, 23, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 2.5 turnovers per game across 56 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Iowa State star has already blossomed into one of the top playmakers in the NBA — Halliburton’s current 10.4 assists average is the second-highest of any qualified player this season, behind only James Harden, who’s averaging 10.8.

Expect the Pacers to win Monday’s matchup against the Mavericks at home, regardless of if Haliburton is in the lineup. After all, the Mavericks have lost their last four games and are reeling, while the Pacers have been solid at home all year. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is maybe.