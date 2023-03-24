Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has yet to suit up since a nine-point win over the Houston Rockets in early March. Indiana has nine games left on its schedule, with tough matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks in their way of a potential Play-In spot. With the Pacers 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final spot in the Play-In tournament, and the Celtics nearing the top of the conference, the question remains: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Tyrese Haliburton’s injury status vs. Celtics

Haliburton is listed as “questionable” on the NBA’s injury report with a right ankle sprain. Guard Chris Duarte is listed as “questionable” with a sore left ankle, while guard Kendall Brown is listed as “out” with a right tibia stress fracture. Trevelin Queen, a two-way player for the Pacers, is listed as “questionable.”

Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Celtics? For now, the answer is maybe.

The first-time All-Star guard is averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and a career-high 10.4 assists per game in 54 games played for the Pacers this season. Tyrese Haliburton logged 22 points and 14 assists the last time Indiana tipped off against the Celtics, tacking on three steals and two blocks as Boston earned a four-point win over the Pacers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have one win and one loss against the Celtics this season. Friday’s game will be the last time the two teams will face off in the regular season.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is available. Guard JD Davidson, forward Danilo Gallinari and center Mfiondu Kabengele are all listed as “out.” Guard Payton Pritchard is listed as “doubtful” with pain in his left heel.

The Pacers will tip off against the Celtics at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday in TD Garden. The game will be broadcasted on NBA TV and Bally Sports Indiana.