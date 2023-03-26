The Dallas Mavericks took a brutal loss to the Charlotte Hornets by the score of 110-104, and it was an eventful game in which Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from the game for heckling him. Irving addressed what happened in a press conference after the game.

“He just called me on my name, so I just had to make sure I looked him eye-to-eye, see if he would say it to my face,” Kyrie Irving said, via Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints. “A lot of fans say things when you’re turning your head or say it in the crowd cause they can get away with it, but, majority of the time if I could look a fan in the face and see if they really want to say that to me. So he yelled it, I handled it.”

The loss drops the Mavericks to 36-39, they are in danger of missing the play-in tournament altogether. Currently they are on the outside looking in, half of a game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who play tonight.

Another wrinkle to this game relates to Luka Doncic. He picked up his 16th technical foul of the season, which results in an automatic suspension for tomorrow night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Mavericks need every game they can get, and a loss to the Hornets, combined with losing Luca Doncic for tomorrow’s game is a double whammy.

Irving seems to have no issues after the fan was ejected, and is ready to move on. He will have to do so quickly, as he will be playing without Doncic tomorrow night in a crucial game against the Pacers.