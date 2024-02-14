How Pistons head coach Monty Williams sees James Wiseman

The Detroit Pistons' season has not been about winning basketball games since they started a historic 29-game losing streak at the end of October. It is utterly dejecting for fans to witness this franchise fail to earn double-digit wins before All-Star break after the organization signed head coach Monty Williams to a six-year, $78.5 million contract. Shifting focus to the young roster's development, however, allows people to feel a sliver of optimism going into the 2024-25 campaign.

There are multiple players currently in Detroit who can be potential franchise pillars like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. Expectations are not nearly as high for backup center James Wiseman, but the Pistons are still hoping he can be a successful reformation project.

The former Memphis Tigers star flashed the talent and production that inspired the Golden State Warriors to select him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in Tuesday's 125-11 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Wiseman was sensational on offense, shooting 8-of-12 from the field for 18 points in just 23 minutes of action. He also pulled down nine rebounds and recorded one block.

Pistons not ready to give up on James Wiseman just yet

The 22-year-old was one of the only bright spots in the game, as Cunningham and backcourt mate Jaden Ivey shot a combined 9-for-31 from the floor. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both set the tone for the Lakers with D'Angelo Russell again proving to be a critical secondary scorer. Monty Williams made sure to highlight Wiseman's play and expressed the team's big-picture view of him.

“He's not someone that we're just holding onto as a body,” the coach said, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III. “We see him working his tail off every day.”

James Wiseman is averaging 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in only 13.9 minutes per game, but the progress is noticeable. The hard work Williams is referring to, coupled with big outings like Tuesday's, should eventually lead to a more significant role. If he can blossom into a true force off the bench, Wiseman's growth will be another moral victory for the languishing Pistons (8-45) this year.