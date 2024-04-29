The Indiana Pacers took home a 126-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and the game had its fair share of heart-racing moments. Topping all of Sunday's highlights would probably be Myles Turner's powerful poster over Brook Lopez. During the third quarter, TJ McConnell attacked the paint in transition to attract two Bucks defenders, one of whom was Lopez. The Pacers guard suddenly dropped the ball off to a trailing Turner, who went straight up against a recovering Lopez. Turner threw the ball in over his defender, causing Gainbridge Fieldhouse to erupt into a frenzy.
With the victory in Game 4, the Pacers are now up 3-1 against the Bucks, who already faced multiple obstacles to start the night. Ahead of the clash, it was announced that Milwaukee would be ruling out Damian Lillard due to an Achilles injury. The Bucks entered the series without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Lillard out, the Wisconsin-based squad was without their two top scorers — and the Pacers took full advantage.
The Pacers take a 3-1 series lead
The game was close at first, but sooner or later, the absence of Lillard and Antetokounmpo would take its toll on the Bucks. In the third quarter, Tyrese Haliburton would shoot three triples to spark a run that would give the Pacers a double-digit lead. Indiana outscored Milwaukee in the said quarter, 31-21. As the final period ensued, the Pacers were up 98-85.
In the fourth, Indiana would continue to hold off their opponents until the final buzzer. Myles Turner led the team with 29 points on seven three-pointers made. The center shot an efficient 77.8% from deep and added nine rebounds to his name as well. Haliburton followed with 24 points on 50% shooting from the floor. All in all, six Pacers players finished with double-digit points, five of whom were starters.
The last time Indiana won a playoff series was in 2014, during the days of Paul George, Lance Stephenson and Roy Hibbert. That squad managed to win two rounds and reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Fast forward a decade later and this new generation of Indiana players is a game away from ending the drought. With Turner and Haliburton leading the way, the Pacers are making more noise than they've ever had in recent years.