The Indiana Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Pacers star center Myles Turner is among the players listed on the NBA injury report, however. So is Turner playing tonight against the Thunder?

Turner is dealing with a right oblique contusion ahead of the game. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 assists per outing in the 2024-25 campaign up to this point. He is shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Turner, one of the better centers in the NBA, unquestionably plays a big role in the Pacers' success. Here is everything we know about Myles Turner's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Thunder.

Myles Turner's injury status for Thunder vs. Pacers game

Turner is currently listed as questionable due to the aforementioned oblique injury.

The Pacers have not played up to their expectations following a strong 2023-24 season. Indiana is currently tied for seventh with the Atlanta Hawks for seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-15 record.

Tyrese Haliburton has endured some ups and downs this year. Haliburton emerged as one of the NBA's young stars a season ago, and he certainly still features the potential to play at a high level. If Indiana is going to make another deep postseason run, though, they will need Haliburton to lead the way.

Turner, a player who has previously dealt with trade rumors, will need to help Haliburton without question. The duo is one of the best in the NBA when both players are at their best. Turner's final injury status will go a long way towards determining the outcome of Thursday's game as the Pacers prepare to play the Western Conference-leading Thunder. Oklahoma City is 23-5 overall this season.

As for the question of if Myles Turner is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.