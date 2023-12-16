The Pacers and Timberwolves square off in a primetime matchup.

We're set to bring you another one of our predictions and picks for today's full slate of NBA action. Two of the hottest teams in the NBA will square off in this cross-conference matchup as the Indiana Pacers (13-10) will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5). Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are second in the Central Division behind the Milwaukee Bucks and they've split their last 10 games at 5-5. They've come back down to Earth since their In-Season Tournament run and they'll be heading into this game off back-to-back road losses during their current trip. They'll face off against this Minnesota team for the first time this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently leading the Northwest Division and are the best team in the Western Conference. They have a chance to tie the Celtics for the best record in the NBA with a win here, so it comes as no surprise that they're heavy favorites at home. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games and they'll look to continue their winning ways tonight.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Timberwolves Odds

Indiana Pacers: +9 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -9 (-112)

Over: 242.5 (-112)

Under: 242.5 (-108)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

After dropping a game on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers suffered a bad loss against the Washington Wizards in their last outing. Washington snapped a six-game losing streak with the win and the Pacers failed to capitalize as betting favorites during that matchup. They've seen a small skid since their production during the In-Season Tournament and it's only a matter of time before defenses start adapting to Tyrese Haliburton's game. He's been day-to-day and it's clear they're not the same team without him. He'll instantly give them a boost if he's able to suit up, but it may be a tall task against the West's best.

Benedict Mathurin was extremely efficient in their last game, but didn't make much of a dent scoring despite his solid numbers from the field. His development as a scorer could add a whole new level to their offense if he's able to get more open looks and free himself up for baskets. They're hoping that they were just a step slow in their last game and that they'll come out with more energy this time around. Expect the Pacers to try and push the ball in transition as they try to turn this into a track meet.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are looking like real contenders this year and it doesn't seem long until we're seeing Anthony Edwards compete for MVP year-in and year-out. He's listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game, but there's nothing questionable about how important he's been to this team. He's a very willing passer and rebounder, but his true excellence shines in his scoring around the rim. He's also beginning to develop a deadly three-point shot, so the Timberwolves will continue to be a scary team with him at the helm. Naz Reid was surprisingly their highest scorer last game, further proving the endless options they have on the offensive end.

The Timberwolves should have a massive advantage in the paint during this game with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid all clogging up the lane. They're a much taller team than Indiana and if they can keep playing their usual defense, they should be able to force this Pacers team into a number of shooting slumps. Expect Minnesota to come out firing early as they anchor themselves on defense and key-in on Tyrese Haliburton.

Final Pacers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The matchups during this game should be fun to watch and we'll be seeing two of the game's best in Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton going at it. Neither of the two stars are 100% heading into this game, but Edwards has the better defense behind him to make up for the shortcomings. It seems as though the Pacers look burnt-out and they haven't been scoring as efficiently lately as they have been all season.

For our prediction, we'll go with the Timberwolves to get this win. Indiana may still put up a good fight, but the defense for Minnesota will be the difference during this game. The spread is a bit wide, so let's instead opt for the under as both teams cool off a bit on offense.

Final Pacers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves (-375); UNDER 242.5 (-108)