The Indiana Pacers are wasting no time this season. After their hot start was cooled off by a losing streak, they sought to rectify their mistake by upgrading their roster. Their prize this season? Former NBA champion and ex-Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, who they acquired via a trade. While they were successful in getting Siakam in Indy, another question remains: can they make him stay?

Siakam is due for a contract extension this offseason. The Pacers are obviously hoping that this doesn't become a one-year rental for the former All-Star forward. Can Indiana convince the star to sign with them for the long run? Based on Siakam's answer, it seems like they have a chance… somehow, per James Boyd.

“Pascal Siakam on why the #Pacers have felt like “home” so far and his looming FA decision: “All of these guys have just been awesome. … That’s all you can really ask for… I just go out there, give my best … when the moment comes, the right outcome is always gonna happen.””

Siakam's contract ends after the 2023-24 season, putting the Pacers in a tough scenario. After trading for the former Raptors star, the team will be keen on trying to keep him on the roster for the foreseeable future. The team clearly thinks that him and 2024 All-Star Tyrese Haliburton are the duo of the future. However, many teams will be vying for the Pacers star's services. He's not quite a headliner, but he would be a valuable addition to any team.

Siakam's comments come at the heels of his best performance as a member of the Pacers after a bad slump. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Siakam notched his first triple-double with his new team. He posted 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the team to a win against the Joel Embiid-led squad.