A remarkable accomplishment for the Pacers new forward.

The Indiana Pacers pulled off their major move way before the NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. While Siakam is set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the season, the Pacers reportedly feel confident they can re-sign him. It took a little while for Siakam to get acclimated to the lineup, but he's found his rhythm now. In a win against the Hornets on Sunday, Siakam finished with a stat line that only two other players in franchise history have accomplished as per StatMuse.

Siakam tonight: 25 PTS

8 REB

9 AST

0 TOV 3rd Pacer in team history to reach those numbers in a game with 0 turnovers. https://t.co/RPStYjyVEV — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 5, 2024

In the Pacers win against the Hornets, Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and zero turnovers. He became only the third player in Pacers franchise history to put up those numbers and finish with zero turnovers.

Siakam's addition to the Pacers alongside star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has the potential to vault them in the Eastern Conference standings. Since the trade, Siakam has played in nine games at a little over 33 minutes per game. He's averaged 21.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists with splits of 56.3 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three point line and 65.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Pacers have gone 4-6 since acquiring Siakam. They lost three games in a row, won three in a row and then lost another three in a row before beating the Hornets. The Pacers are currently 28-23 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be good enough to finish out of the play-in bracket.