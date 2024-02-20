Tony Brothers and Tyrese Haliburton had a hilarious exchange during the All-Star Game warmups

Tyrese Haliburton's Sunday was one to remember. In his first-ever All-Star Game appearance, the 23-year-old sank 10 threes en route to a 32-point night. What made his outing even more special was how the game was played in Gainbridge Fieldhouse — the Indiana Pacers' home court.

During warmups, Haliburton was visibly cheerful, and it showed during a hilarious exchange with referee Tony Brothers. After a quick conversation, Brothers grabbed the ball Haliburton was holding and then proceeded to copy the All-Star's shooting form. (via ClutchPoints).

Tyrese Haliburton: "I'll make shots. You blow the whistle." Tony Brothers: "No, just do your job. Let me show you." This moment between these two was pure gold 😂pic.twitter.com/e6mJCKU8Pl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

Haliburton is known as one of the top young players of today, but many fans have also noticed his unorthodox shooting form. It's worked for him though, and it showed during the guard's big night.

Fresh off the bat, Haliburton garnered everyone's attention. During the first quarter alone, he managed to drill five of his ten threes amid a sea of cheers from the crowd. Haliburton's big game would continue, and he wound up as the third-highest scorer on the East All-Stars team, right behind Damian Lillard and Jaylen Brown.

The 6-foot-5 guard currently averages a double-double of 21.8 points and 11.7 assists per game. His All-Star selection comes as the Pacers have played above expectations throughout the entire season. With a 31-25 record, the team is presently sixth in the East. What makes their record commendable is how, prior to the Pascal Siakam Trade, the Pacers had no other stars besides Haliburton.

Regardless, they were no pushovers. With key players such as Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin contributing significantly, the Pacers went toe-to-toe with the league's best. And at the moment, Tyrese Haliburton and his squad look to finish the regular season strong and clinch a postseason berth this year.