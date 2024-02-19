Tyrese Haliburton isn't taking his All-Star selection for granted.

It's always nice to to see a young gun finally get his flowers. Tyrese Haliburton slowly rose up the ranks as one of the best point guards in the NBA today. After making it to the All-Star Game as a reserve in 2023, the Indiana Pacers star was selected to be an All-Star starter for the first time in his career. It's incredible to witness his rise towards the top of the league.

During the All-Star festivities, Tyrese Haliburton reflected on the path he's taking in his career and his All-Star accolades. The Pacers star is grateful that he is in this position now in his career. (video via ClutchPoints on X)

““I never thought I'd have the success I've been having… I don’t take this life for granted. It's a dream come true for me.” (Pacers star) Tyrese Haliburton on cherishing every moment 🙌”

After a few years in Sacramento, Haliburton was traded from the Kings to the Pacers in 2022. There's a reason why the Kings fanbase initially hated the Haliburton trade. Before the trade, Tyrese was emerging as one of the up-and-coming stars of the league. His run in Indiana as the main guy only proved his capability to fans.

Haliburton is the maestro that conducts the Pacers' incredible offense. His passing ability from the guard position is second-to-none. His ability to deliver creative passes makes him a true threat. Paired with a shifty scoring attack and some lights-out shooting from the outside, and you get one of the most dangerous playmakers in the NBA.

With an All-Star start under his belt, the focus is now on whether Haliburton can lead the Pacers to a deep playoff run. Currently, Indiana sits at a comfortable sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pascal Siakam trade has seemingly reinvigorated the team. Is this the season where they make their return to the ECF?