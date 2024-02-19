The Pacers star got off to a hot start.

Prior to the start of the 2024 NBA All-Star game, Shaquille O'Neal had a little advice for hometown hero, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Tyrese Haliburton had a good start to NBA All-Star Weekend taking home a Skills Challenge win with the Pacers contingent and then participating in the three point contest. As the only Pacer player playing the actual NBA All-Star Game, O'Neal wanted to see Haliburton do more shooting and less passing. With the game underway, it appears as if Haliburton took those words to heart.

Haliburton began the All-Star game scoring 15 straight points off of five three point shots, including one that was from close to the logo. Predictably, social media was set ablaze following Haliburton's early offensive onslaught.

Tyrese Haliburton is absolutely going for it in front of his home crowd pic.twitter.com/n7IJEgxZXX — Stephen PridGeon ☯️🏁 (@StayTrueSDot3) February 19, 2024

The West team watching Tyrese Haliburton hit 5 3s in a row:pic.twitter.com/D2098Alpq8 — alex (@AlexUlrichh) February 19, 2024

Tyrese Haliburton is just immeasurably cool — Eric (@nemchocke) February 19, 2024

Tyrese Haliburton right now: pic.twitter.com/RttrVfcOcY — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) February 19, 2024

Drawing double teams 4 minutes into an All-Star game. Tyrese Haliburton is HIM 🔥😂💯 — WOJ ARTEST🇦🇺 (@NbaWoody) February 19, 2024

TYRESE HALIBURTON OMG!!! — AJ King (@allday_ajking) February 19, 2024

Haliburton has always been a good three point shooter. He's shooting 40 percent from the three point line this season and he's never shot under 40 percent for his career. His career average from distance is 40.6 percent. Last season, Haliburton set a record for the highest score in the first round of the three point contest with 31.

Haliburton had a decent showing in the 2024 three-point contest but was ultimately eliminated. This year, he has arguably been in the MVP discussion as the Pacers have been in contention for a top six seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Haliburton has appeared in 43 games for the Pacers at 32 minutes per game. He's been averaging 21.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, a league leading 11.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.