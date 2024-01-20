Game one of the new Pacers duo didn't go exactly as anticipated.

The Toronto Raptors have finally decided to blow it up with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers being the beneficiaries. The Knicks received OG Anunoby and the Pacers received Pascal Siakam as the Raptors jettisoned the final members of the 2019 championship team. Pascal Siakam made his Pacers debut alongside Tyrese Haliburton on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Even though the team lost, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is very optimistic that this will be a top duo in the NBA as per Tony East of All Pacers.

“They're going to work well. Both guys played well here offensively,” Carlisle said. “They both were significant pluses in the game. All that's going to work.”

In the Pacers lost to the Blazers, Pascal Siakam finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. He shot 9-14 from the field. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 21 points, 17 assists and no turnovers. He shot 6-14 from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line. What didn't quite work was the Pacers bench production and their turnovers.

There's always a bit of an adjustment period following a major trade. The Pacers being in the middle of a road trip could have also affected things. As it stands, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 24-18 and 6-4 in their last ten games. They hold a play-in spot at the moment but are essentially tied record-wise with the Miami Heat for sixth. They are also two games up on the Magic who are in eighth place. It will be interesting to see how the Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton duo plays the rest of the season.