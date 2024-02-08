Pacers land McDermott.

The NBA trade deadline has been full of deals. Now, the Indiana Pacers have acquired Doug McDermott in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

‘The Pacers are trading Marcus Morris, a second-round pick and cash to the Spurs for Doug McDermott, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.'

The Pacers already sent Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the day, so it has been a busy deadline for Indiana.

McDermott has played in 46 games this season for the Spurs and is averaging just six points per game in 15 minutes of playing time. But, the Pacers could use him more after sending away Hield and dealing with an injury to Tyrese Haliburton.

McDermott was drafted No. 11 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft after a stellar career at Creighton. However, he has bounced around the NBA quite a bit, playing for six different teams, including the Pacers from 2018 until 2021. He has been with the Spurs since the 2021-2022 season and played in 64 games a year ago and made 51 starts the year prior to that.

McDermott is well-known as a sharpshooter and has a 41% career mark.

Marcus Morris was part of the trade that sent Hield to the 76ers, so he is now headed to the Spurs and is expected to be bought out, per Shams.

The Pacers entered Thursday with a 29-23 record, good for 6th in the Eastern Conference. It has been a busy day for Indiana, but they are doing what they can in order to try to stay competitive in the East.