Fans are astonished by Indiana's court design for the All-Star game.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is quickly approaching. The Indiana Pacers will host the festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Of course, Indiana fans are excited about star guard Tyrese Haliburton's first All-Star honor. Moreover, fans at large are in awe of Indiana's court design for the event.

Reactions to the Pacers' All-Star court design are mostly positive

The Pacers posted an image of the court on X, and fans are impressed with the colors and design:

Simply gorgeous. 10/10 (Glad the NBA didn't go with a wild design like they did for the IST.) https://t.co/rEZIS96tzq — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 1, 2024

As seen, many fans think the simple but sleek blue and yellow design is flawless. The court is a stark contrast from the NBA's In-Season Tournament designs, which featured teams' hardwood having solid colors.

The Pacers' IST court was mostly colored light blue with a splash of yellow in the middle. Moreover, “Indy” was bolded at midcourt, which many fans took displeasure in. It seems the aesthetics of the NBA 2024 All-Star Game court are to fans' liking though.

Tyrese Haliburton headlines Indiana's All-Star representation. Voters named the fourth-year-guard an Eastern Conference starter amid his impressive 2023-24 season. He leads in the league with 12.5 assists per game to go with averages of 23.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

The All-Star reserves will be announced Thursday at 7:00 PM EST. Thus, the Pacers could land another member on the roster. Pascal Siakam seeks his third All-Star appearance after being traded to Indiana in January of 2023.

Siakam averages 22.1 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per contest through the midway point of the season. Regardless of his All-Star status, his presence remains highly valuable to a Pacers team trying to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

All in all, NBA fans cannot wait for the league's marquee event to kick off on Feb. 14th.