Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton broke out in a huge way last season, becoming one of the household names in the league and leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton led the NBA in assists per game with 10.9 dimes a night, and consistently came up big at the end of games during the regular season and in Indiana's two playoff series wins.

After Haliburton's huge season, some of his sponsors took notice. He is now going to be a face of Puma after agreeing to a multi-year shoe deal with the company, according to Nick DePaula of Boardroom.

“BREAKING: Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has signed a massive multi-year shoe deal with Puma to become a future face of the company. 📄✍️,” DePaula reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Haliburton joins LaMelo Ball as the faces of the brand in the NBA, with Michael Porter Jr., DeAndre Ayton and a few others also sporting deals with Puma.

Haliburton will be looking to repeat the same success that he and the Pacers had last season, starting with their run to the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers. They then made some noise in the playoffs, beating the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks to reach the conference finals as a No. 6 seed.

The Pacers basically opted to run it back with the same team as they had last year, so Haliburton will be called upon to carry a lot of the load again for Indiana. The Pacers also could benefit from a full offseason of Pascal Siakam in the fold, as the former Raptor will have a chance to build some chemistry with his new teammates after coming to Indiana midseason last year.

Andrew Nembhard will be back as Haliburton's backcourt-mate, and they will still have key supporting pieces such as Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith.