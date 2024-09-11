Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. Will Haliburton stay with the Pacers for the foreseeable future, or will the star consider a change of scenery?

“I'm not going anywhere,” Haliburton said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So if they want to play with me they would then have to come here. The Stephon Marbury comment is a little weird… Why does Phoenix need me, they’ve got Tyus Jones, they’ve got a good squad over there… I mean, I understand but I’m good in Indy, they’re good in Phoenix. Everybody’s good right now.”

Former NBA player Stephon Marbury recently made headlines after stating that Haliburton may be a good fit for the Phoenix Suns. Haliburton, though, is content in Indiana. The Pacers will have an opportunity to make serious noise during the 2024-25 season with Haliburton leading the way.

For now, Haliburton is focused on preparing for the new campaign. He is also seemingly enjoying his life in Indiana. The Pacers guard is often seen at Indiana Fever games. Additionally, Haliburton recently attended an Indianapolis Colts game.

Haliburton was also a member of the 2024 USA Summer Olympic team that won gold, although he did not receive much playing time. Still, Haliburton got to spend time with legends such as LeBron James.

Tyrese Haliburton gets 100% real on LeBron James, Olympic teammates

Haliburton surely would have loved to play more in Paris. Regardless, it was still surely a tremendous experience.

“Great teammate,” Haliburton said of LeBron James while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show. “Everybody was super cool… I was just asking a bunch of questions. I was asking guys about stories from when I was a kid… We would all just have dinner together and just talk hoops for hours… It was a good time.”

Haliburton will likely play a big role for the USA Olympic Team in the future, assuming he opts to participate once again. This year's Olympic team was led by future Hall of Famers such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards may lead the way in 2028, though.

With that being said, Haliburton still enjoyed the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“A lot of times, especially early in Vegas, I'd be shooting on a hoop and I think LeBron, him and AD (Anthony Davis), wanted to work out there,” Haliburton said. “And they were kind of just like, ‘come workout with us.' I was like, ‘for real? Okay, that's pretty cool.'”

Pacers' 2024-25 outlook

Of course, Pacers fans want to know what to expect during the upcoming 2024-25 season. When asked if Indiana will win the championship this season, Tyrese Haliburton confidently said “yeah.”

The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2024 playoffs. They were defeated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics, but it was still a strong overall season for Indiana. The Pacers project to be serious contenders once again as Tyrese Haliburton looks to lead the franchise to a championship.