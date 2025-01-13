The Indiana Pacers have been trying to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference amid an uneven and inconsistent 2024-25 season. And now they're hoping that things won't get worse amid their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out of the remainder of their game against the Cavs with a hamstring injury, as per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. It was almost one year ago when Haliburton first suffered the hamstring injury against the Boston Celtics. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Tyrese Haliburton leaves Cavaliers clash with concerning injury
The Pacers' star has had hamstring issues.
David Yapkowitz is a basketball journalist for ClutchPoints, writing news on the NBA, WNBA, and NCAA Basketball for both men and women. The Los Angeles native has bylines with Basketball Insiders, SB Nation, and The Next Hoops.
