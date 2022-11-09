By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner made waves last week when he inexplicably lobbied for the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for him in an appearance on The Woj Pod hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski. Shortly thereafter, Turner tried to reiterate his commitment for the Pacers saying that he’s “very happy” with where he is at this juncture of his career and that he’s “excited” by what they’re building in Indiana. And who wouldn’t be, given how promising the Pacers’ young backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin has been to begin the season?

To make things even better for the Pacers, it appears as if Turner’s trade comments hasn’t impacted the locker room at all. In an interview with Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Haliburton revealed that the team has talked about their starting center’s comments and that they all agreed to move past an issue that certainly could have been detrimental to a more volatile squad.

“That is something we talked about as a group. Myles addressed it with us. We just move on. It is what it is, and the media’s going to make things bigger than they are. But at the end of the day, who cares?” Haliburton said. “Everybody in the locker room, we get along really well. We love playing with each other, cheer for each other, and things like that. So it is what it is.”

The Pacers’ good vibes off the court are certainly showing in their performances on the court. Through 10 games, the Pacers are 5-5, solid enough for a team many expected to be one of the worst in the league. In particular, the Pacers were on fire in their previous win against the New Orleans Pelicans, buoyed by an insane 37-point, 12 rebound performance from Myles Turner, who is clearly still giving it his all despite perpetually being in trade rumors.

Tyrese Haliburton also feels some sort of empathy for his teammate, especially when he himself experienced being traded. The Pacers notably traded All-Star center Domantas Sabonis for the 6’5 point guard, making him realize the business side of things in the NBA as young as he is.

“He’s been in trade rumors his whole career. We get that. I already have been traded. But you understand, you just move on. It’s all a part of this game,” Haliburton added. “Whatever happens, decision-makers are decision-makers. We just hoop.”

It remains to be seen if Myles Turner and the Pacers sustain this level of play. However, it’ll be difficult to count out the Pacers especially with the locker room in good spirits.