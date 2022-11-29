Published November 29, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Indiana Pacers may be rebuilding but they have no desire to bottom out in the standings. They have a 12-8 record and are off a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyrese Haliburton is leading his squad and driving one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NBA.

Haliburton, who is leading the Pacers and growing into a true star and one of the best playmakers in basketball, shared a brief message about his team that opposing teams should take notice of: I like us.

I like us. — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) November 29, 2022

The Pacers showed the high level of heart they have by coming back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Two rookies helped Haliburton take down LeBron James and the Lakers. Andrew Nembhard capped it off with the game-winning triple and Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Haliburton recorded 24 points and 14 assists.

Many other young teams are already near the bottom of the league standings. Despite only four teams being younger than them, the Pacers are thriving on both sides of the ball thanks to a mix of young guys and veterans like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Rick Carlisle’s coaching is another key factor in Indiana’s success at the start of the season.

Although the Pacers have a ton of promise and Tyrese Haliburton is a legitimate All-Star, they have a lot more to prove before becoming a legitimate playoff team. Regardless of whether they make it or not, they are making real progress and showing that they could be a good team for a long time.