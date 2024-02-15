The Pacers star wanted to be eligible for postseason awards.

As part of the NBA's new CBA, the league instituted a threshold for players to be eligible for postseason awards including All-NBA teams and All-Defensive teams. That threshold is 65 games with the exception being a season-ending injury. The new policy has already had vocal critics including Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season and on a recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, The Old Man and The Three, he admitted that he felt a sense of urgency to return to the court sooner.

Not only does Tyrese Haliburton have the postseason awards incentive to return to the court if he plays in at least 65 games for the Pacers, but he also has a financial one as well. As part of the max contract extension he signed this past offseason, he has a bonus he can reach should he make an All-NBA team. As well as he's played this season, it appears as if he has a good shot at making one of the All-NBA teams if he reaches the minimum game threshold.

This season, he's been averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, a league leading 11.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Haliburton was recently named to his second consecutive All-Star appearance and will also take part in the three-point contest. He's missed at total of 13 games this season and so he has only four more games he can miss to still be eligible for postseason awards.