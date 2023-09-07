Could Draymond Green have been on the Indiana Pacers?

During an appearance on Paul George's podcast, Green revealed an alternative scenario in which he could've been teammates with George in Indiana had the Pacers drafted him. According to Green, he worked out with the Pacers multiple times prior to the draft, but they passed on him. The Warriors ended up selecting Draymond instead.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I worked out for Indiana twice… [They] passed me for Miles Plumlee, but it's cool… they should blame themselves that you ain't in Indiana anymore,” via Podcast P with Paul George.

"I worked out for Indiana twice… [They] passed me for Miles Plumlee, but it's cool… they should blame themselves that you ain't in Indiana anymore." Draymond Green on almost being teammates with Paul George on the Pacers 😲 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/DgiYJtecsR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2023

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Draymond also pointed out that Warriors general manager Bob Myers passed him a couple of times before taking him in the second round.

“One thing I respect about Bob Myers is Bob said, ‘Draymond we can't be that smart because if we were, we would've drafted you seventh, or even 3oth.”

Though Draymond Green may have been snubbed by the Pacers and a few other teams, things definitely worked out for the Warriors star. Since the Warriors drafted him in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft, he has gone on to become a 4x NBA champion, NBA defensive player of the year, and a 4x All-Star. Green has been the key defensive piece to the Warriors dynasty and it's hard to imagine he would've had the same success with Indiana.

Meanwhile, Paul George played for the Pacers from 2010-2017 before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder and then the Los Angeles Clippers where he currently plays. George was successful individually with the Pacers, but certainly never had the team success or won a championship like Green has with Golden State.