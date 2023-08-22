NBA Draft falls are nothing new to the players and long-time spectators of the association. There have been talents that were very outstanding at workouts but failed to make their draft stocks skyrocket. This is why a lot of all-time greats were not acquired in the lottery. And, a lot of players that turned out to be generational talents ended up playing with a chip on their shoulder. Draymond Green still has that chip attached to him. He felt that the Golden State Warriors should not have landed him out of Michigan State basketball.

Players who get picked in the middle to the late second round of the NBA Draft are considered to be diamonds in the rough. Draymond Green was one of these stars in the 2012 NBA Draft. He fell to the 35th pick which the Warriors held. Looking back, the former Defensive Player of the Year and multiple-time champion could have gone higher. He also thought so and shared this with Paul George in the Podcast P Show by Wave Sports+ Entertainment.

“Most [GMs] are pretty f*cking dumb. I dominated the workouts. It was baffling to me that I fell in the draft,” Green said about playing with revenge in his eyes as a Michigan State basketball standout. Draymond also outlined the reasons some teams did not draft him, “They said, ‘He's too short to be a 4, he's too slow to be a 3.”

Over a decade has gone by and the Warriors star surely proved the general managers wrong. In what order should Dray have been picked during the 2012 NBA Draft?