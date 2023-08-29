Paul George between a top-2 podcaster wasn't on anyone's 2023 bingo card, but here we are. The Los Angeles Clippers star started a podcast this year with some of his buddies, and it's been an absolute treat to listen to. PG's insights as a veteran have been eye-opening. He's also had numerous entertaining guests, including guys like Stephen A Smith, DeMar DeRozan, and Terrence Mann. Podcast P is absolutely one of the most popular sports podcasts today.

It also helps that PG is a funny and entertaining person to listen to. The Clippers star has great comedic timing and is a natural storyteller. Recently, fans found out that he has another great talent: impersonation. Paul George whipped out his Charles Barkley impression in a recent episode, and boy… is it insanely accurate (via ClutchPoints).

"See, back when I played, you almost had to chuck a guy when he got hot, or fouled him and put him on his a*s. But these guys now are just too soft." Paul George's Charles Barkley impression is spot on 🤣 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/MXKyX8xQN6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

That was one hell of a Chuck impression. PG really nailed the Chuckster's style of speaking, from his cadence all the way to his accent. That's not the only impression PG's good at: George also has an incredible impersonation of his Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard.

George is part of the new wave of podcast and content creators that are either former or current athletes. Another podcast produced by the same company as the Clippers star's podcast is “New Heights”, hosted by NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce. Other notable athletes/podcasters are Jeff Teague, Patrick Beverley, and arguably the progenitor of this genre, JJ Redick.

This podcast sets Paul George up for success when he eventually retires. That won't be for quite some time, though: the Clippers star is still playing at a high level when he's healthy. He and Leonard will be competing for a shot at the NBA championship again when the 2023-24 season starts. Will this be finally the year where the Clippers stay healthy and put all of their pieces together?