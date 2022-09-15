RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers

The Indiana Pacers showed some promise last season following their mid-season trade for the highly-promising Tyrese Haliburton. This team has a young core that holds a ton of potential, and the organization hopes that this group will deliver for them over the next few years.

At this point, however, the Pacers also need to add more veterans into the mix. According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery of BasketBallNews.com, this will come in the form of two former teammates of Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets. Sidery reports that both James Johnson and Langston Galloway are now headed to Indiana:

The Indiana Pacers are expected to announce that they will bring veteran forward James Johnson and guard Lanston Galloway to training camp, league sources told Basketball News. Exact terms are unknown at this time, but both will be added to the Pacers’ camp roster.

Neither of these players is a game-changer, but there’s also no denying that they should both add some much-needed experience for the Pacers this coming season.

Johnson, who’s earned a reputation of being a bit of an enforcer in the NBA, has bounced around the league a lot throughout his 13-year-career. Last season, he played 62 games in Brooklyn alongside KD. The 6-foot-7 forward produced averages of 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.2 minutes per game.

Similarly, Galloway has been an NBA journeyman himself. He barely played last season, though, having brief stints with the Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on separate 10-day deals. It looks like the 30-year-old has now found a more permanent arrangement with the Pacers.