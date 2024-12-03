ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pacers visit the Raptors on Tuesday! The Pacers have not found consistency this year, while the Raptors have struggled throughout. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Pacers have a lot of potential this year but have been inconsistent. They have a lot of talent, including Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton. They have not been able to find consistency this year, but they get a great matchup against the Raptors in this game on the road. They can bounce back from their losing streak with a win in this game.

The Raptors blew up their main core of players after underperforming last year. This season, they have struggled and are rebuilding. They have talent, but they are a very young team and will struggle this season because it will take a bit to gel after all the new pieces they have, like RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. This will be a tough matchup against the Pacers, even at home.

Here are the Pacers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Raptors Odds

Indiana Pacers: -3 (-108)

Moneyline: -156

Toronto Raptors: +3 (-112)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TSN/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers were great on offense last year and have started playing almost as well this year. They are 10th in scoring at 114.7 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 48.6%, and then 13th in three-point percentage at 37%. Five different Pacers are averaging over double digits, with Pascal Siakam leading with 20.8 points per game. Then, Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists at 8.6 per game. Siakam, Haliburton, and Bennedict Mathurin are the pieces that make this offense go. This offense succeeds based on ball movement and because of it's balance. They have a great matchup against a struggling Raptors defense and they could have a massive game in this matchup.

The Pacers score the ball well, but they have struggled to play defense this year. They are 27th in scoring defense at 119 points per game, 29th in field goal defense at 48.5%, and 18th in three-point defense at 36.2%. Four Pacers are averaging at least one steal, with Jarace Walker and TJ McConnell tied for the team lead in assists at 1.4 per game. Then, two players average over one block per game with Myles Turner leading at 1.9. Finally, Turner also leads in rebounds per game at 7.4. This team has had trouble on defense, but the Raptors do not have much on offense to test this weak unit. This is a solid matchup for them to take advantage of.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense was awful last season and has not been all that better this season. They are 17th in scoring at 112.8 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.6% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting at 34.1% from behind the arc. Seven Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 23.7 points per game. Two players are averaging at least six assists, with Scottie Barnes leading at seven per game. RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Scottie Barnes are the keys for this team on offense, and they will be the engine that makes this team go this year on offense. This offense has a decent matchup against a struggling defense like the Pacers. They should be able to score and take advantage in this game.

The defense for the Raptors has also been inconsistent so far this year. They allow 116.8 points per game, 46.1% from the field, and they are allowing 34.5% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 11.9 per game. Then, he also leads in blocks at 1.3 per game as the only player averaging over one block per game. Then, three Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Scottie Barnes leading the way at 1.4 per game. This defense has talent and potential, but the matchup against the Pacers will be a huge challenge due to how well they can score the basketball.

Final Pacers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are the better team and the Raptors have not shown any reason to trust them this year. It also does not help that Gradey Dick is most likely going to miss this game for Toronto as well. The Pacers are slumping entering this game, losing two straight, but they should win and cover in this game. The Pacers are healthier and have more trust. Expect the Pacers to win and cover on the road.

Final Pacers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -3 (-110)