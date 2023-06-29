Aaron Jones isn't signed to the longest contract with the Green Bay Packers, but he might be more committed to the franchise than any other member of the team. Jones tattooed the Packers' “G” logo on his knee, showing off the artwork on Instagram.

Jones shared a picture of his Packers' tattoo along with the caption, “A Real G Earns It.” It's just one more example of much much Jones wants to be in Green Bay.

Aaron Jones got the G tatted on his knee #CarryTheG pic.twitter.com/aVUNY9dj2c — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) June 22, 2023

Before the start of 2023 NFL free agency, Jones agreed to restructure his contract in order to give the Packers some salary-cap relief. The veteran agreed to a $5 million pay cut, and Green Bay converted $8.52 million of Jones’ salary into a guaranteed signing bonus. The Packers likely would've released Jones had he not agreed to cut his salary for 2023.

Two offseasons ago, Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers. Green Bay is the only franchise that Jones has ever known. The Packers selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards in the 2022 NFL season. It marked his third 1,000-yard campaign in four years. He averages 5.1 yards per carry for his career.

The running back's commitment to the Packers might be especially refreshing to Green Bay fans after years of Aaron Rodgers' flirting with playing elsewhere ended in a trade to the New York Jets earlier this offseason. Rodgers, of course, spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, and the Packers were ready to move on from their quarterback even before he wanted to leave.